Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Source Energy Services in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

