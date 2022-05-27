SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,933,000 after buying an additional 2,883,122 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,179 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,120,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 478,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 110,582 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

