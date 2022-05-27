SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,535 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 303,872 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 76,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,716. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49.

