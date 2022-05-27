SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Reduced by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,033 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 140,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,005. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

