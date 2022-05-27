SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 277,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,651,667 shares.The stock last traded at $67.47 and had previously closed at $68.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

