Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SNMSF traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

