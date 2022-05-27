Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.88

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.88 and traded as low as C$41.81. Spin Master shares last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 65,532 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Spin Master in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

