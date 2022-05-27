Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of SPIR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 736,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,524. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

