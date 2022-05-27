Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $4,786,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Splunk by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

