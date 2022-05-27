Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $102.00 on Friday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $4,786,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Splunk by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.54.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

