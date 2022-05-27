Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.54.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.