Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) were up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.83 and last traded at $87.86. Approximately 125,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,475,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.41.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Square from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -591.09 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,815.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,323 shares of company stock worth $7,513,226. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $452,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Square by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Square by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

