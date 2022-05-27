Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.0480 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $644,821.50 and approximately $172,585.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,069.79 or 0.03746165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00516207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

