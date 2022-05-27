Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

