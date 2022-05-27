Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.90

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 434125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Get Starry Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $8,649,000.

About Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.