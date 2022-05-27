State Street Corp Buys 1,687,122 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $7,090,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,583. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

