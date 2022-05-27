State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,896,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,335,651 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State Street Corp owned about 7.21% of Chevron worth $16,299,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $177.79. 252,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004,311. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $177.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $349.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,888 shares of company stock worth $81,173,177. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

