State Street Corp Has $30.70 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. State Street Corp owned about 1.60% of Alphabet worth $30,696,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $70.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,236.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,503.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,694.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

