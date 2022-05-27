State Street Corp Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,794,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $153,179,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 708,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,178,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

