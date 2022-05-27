Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.91% of Stellantis worth $726,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.72) to €21.00 ($22.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.47) to €28.00 ($29.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.