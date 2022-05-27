Step Finance Price Tops $0.0917 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0917 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $366,783.38 and $9.64 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.10 or 0.03840258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00507321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.