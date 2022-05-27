Stephens Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $55.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Q2 stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

