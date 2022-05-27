stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.11 or 0.01806144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00512302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008926 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

