StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.99.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.