StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.99.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

