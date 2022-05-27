StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Macro by 77.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Macro (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.