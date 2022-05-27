StockNews.com Downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $485.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 288,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.