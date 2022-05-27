StockNews.com Downgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $473.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

