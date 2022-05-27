StockNews.com Lowers Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $309.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

