StockNews.com Lowers Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $311.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.35 and its 200-day moving average is $363.33. The stock has a market cap of $663.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $285.00 and a twelve month high of $432.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

