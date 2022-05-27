Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EDF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

