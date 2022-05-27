Stonehill Capital Management LLC Invests $5.97 Million in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 283,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. iHeartMedia accounts for about 1.3% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonehill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iHeartMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in iHeartMedia by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 53.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHRT stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

