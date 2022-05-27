StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVAUF. TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$4.88 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0028 dividend. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

