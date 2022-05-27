Stringer Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Stringer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 0.4% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stringer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,741,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $239.58 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

