Stringer Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stringer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,217 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 5.6% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,418,000 after buying an additional 3,581,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,789,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,234,000 after purchasing an additional 810,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,028. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

