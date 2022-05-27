Stringer Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stringer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $87.02. 860,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

