Strong Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $11.15 or 0.00038734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $1.54 million and $364,319.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.07 or 0.03905681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00512889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.