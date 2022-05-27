Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $290.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Stryker stock opened at $234.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

