Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73,318 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.49. 36,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,909. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $224.02 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

