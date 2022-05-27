Summit Global Investments Invests $1.44 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,486,000 after buying an additional 457,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $100.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

