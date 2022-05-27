Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SMLP opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The company had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Protective Life Corp bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.