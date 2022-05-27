Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SGHC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35. Super Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.09.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
