Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SGHC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35. Super Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Get Super Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

SGHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.