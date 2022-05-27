Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

