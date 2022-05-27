Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 5,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

