Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $5.65. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 600 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.
Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)
