Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $14.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.05. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $247.87 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 143,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 66,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,767,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

