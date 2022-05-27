T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,571 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 4.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $70,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

TMUS stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,838. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

