T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,087 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of T-Mobile US worth $574,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

