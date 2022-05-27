Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TACBY opened at $5.78 on Monday. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.
Tabcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
