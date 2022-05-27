Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TACBY opened at $5.78 on Monday. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Tabcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

