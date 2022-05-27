Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 21,988 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 326,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

APSG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 4,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,143. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital ( NYSE:APSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

