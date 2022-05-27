Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.35% of RXR Acquisition worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

